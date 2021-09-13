Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 841 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

