AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stake Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AtriCure by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

