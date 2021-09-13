Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $465,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Entegris by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $120.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,030 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

