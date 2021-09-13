YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Anthony G. Miller Purchases 91,000 Shares of Stock

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Anthony G. Miller purchased 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,472,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$457,332.77.

Anthony G. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Anthony G. Miller bought 1,500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$345.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Anthony G. Miller bought 5,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,100.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Anthony G. Miller bought 4,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$880.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Anthony G. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Anthony G. Miller bought 500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Anthony G. Miller bought 500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$115.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Anthony G. Miller bought 5,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$1,150.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Anthony G. Miller bought 8,500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,955.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Anthony G. Miller bought 1,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$225.00.

CVE:YOO opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. YANGAROO Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.31.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, an end-to-end technology solution that provides an integrated workflow based digital distribution and data management solutions.

