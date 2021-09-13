Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $913,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,362 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $46,972,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock worth $9,363,982. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

