Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock worth $43,584,792.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 440,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

