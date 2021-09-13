-$0.15 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.32). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

