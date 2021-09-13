-$0.15 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.32). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
