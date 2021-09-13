$0.26 EPS Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2,559.00. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 208,173 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

