Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 282 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.8% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FE stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.