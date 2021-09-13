Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 180,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

SASR stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

