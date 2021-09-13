Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.40 on Monday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

