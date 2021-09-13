Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NORW. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 170,640 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 192.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.