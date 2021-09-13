IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

