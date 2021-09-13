BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

APTV opened at $146.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

