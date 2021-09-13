Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2,816.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,000,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

