Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires 16,078 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $32.01 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

