HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackLine by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $120.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

