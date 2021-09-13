Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 115,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 23,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

