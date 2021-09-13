BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.70 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after buying an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

