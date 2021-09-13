T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $216.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

