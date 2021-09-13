Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.30 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

