Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,433 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in The Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after buying an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.