Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

