Duality Advisers LP Sells 9,690 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.