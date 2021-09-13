Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

