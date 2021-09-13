Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

