ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.50 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

