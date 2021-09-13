Duality Advisers LP Takes $718,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.98 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

