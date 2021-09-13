Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

