Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,875. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

