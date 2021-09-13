Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

CLDT stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

