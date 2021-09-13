Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 16,748 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.83 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

