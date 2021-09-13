Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,605,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,627,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 184,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

