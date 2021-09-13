Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $36,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $149.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

