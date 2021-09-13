Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

