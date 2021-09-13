Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 16.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

