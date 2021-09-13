Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,186,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

