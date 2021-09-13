Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 35,255 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 190.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

OSMT stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

