$0.80 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.78. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

SRC stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

