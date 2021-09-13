Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $200,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,197,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

