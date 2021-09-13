Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.75 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

