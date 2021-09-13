HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 17,489 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,412,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 334,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,685,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,456,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

