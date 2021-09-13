Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

