Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 845.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of AZUL opened at $20.02 on Monday. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

