First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $350.57 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.49 and a 200-day moving average of $319.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

