First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sprout Social by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $128.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

