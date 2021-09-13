First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND stock opened at $127.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

