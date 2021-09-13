Commerce Bank Has $541,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 26.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 13.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $153.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.