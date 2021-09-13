GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.