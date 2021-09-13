Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

